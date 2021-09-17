Leading the nation in COVID-19 deaths, Mississippi reports thousands more coronavirus cases, dozens more deaths

Published 9:04 am Friday, September 17, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A day after Mississippi moved into the top position for the state with the most COVID-19 coronavirus deaths per capita, the state reported thousands of more new cases and dozens of deaths on Friday.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 2,321 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 473,416, meaning that approximately 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that 1 in every 323 Mississippians have died from the virus.

MSDH reported 49 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 9,214. With approximately half of the month elapsed, September is already shaping up to be among the deadliest with more than 800 total deaths reported so far in the month.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Thursday, 42 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated, nearly the worst in the nation and well below the U.S. average of 54 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,872 on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,896 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4219 114 88 18
Alcorn 5208 88 130 20
Amite 1937 51 57 9
Attala 3211 85 187 36
Benton 1394 33 47 10
Bolivar 6016 143 239 33
Calhoun 2597 39 43 6
Carroll 1599 37 52 11
Chickasaw 2821 64 61 15
Choctaw 1249 25 * 11 0
Claiborne 1256 34 46 9
Clarke 2774 87 133 31
Clay 2882 73 41 5
Coahoma 3881 98 134 12
Copiah 4255 86 102 13
Covington 4073 91 142 39
De Soto 29814 346 122 26
Forrest 12953 233 283 60
Franklin 1152 27 41 5
George 4578 68 64 9
Greene 2040 45 57 6
Grenada 3517 101 156 32
Hancock 7324 111 72 15
Harrison 32339 474 531 75
Hinds 30703 575 845 138
Holmes 2594 85 109 20
Humphreys 1233 37 35 9
Issaquena 191 6 0 0
Itawamba 4361 98 135 24
Jackson 23263 336 283 39
Jasper 3102 62 46 2
Jefferson 866 32 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1655 41 9 1
Jones 13165 218 233 43
Kemper 1374 39 50 10
Lafayette 8078 136 198 56
Lamar 10048 128 55 12
Lauderdale 11418 297 481 105
Lawrence 2038 31 27 2
Leake 3931 85 94 16
Lee 14600 217 * 224 43
Leflore 4401 140 239 55
Lincoln 5232 130 201 40
Lowndes 10249 175 277 64
Madison 14043 265 416 71
Marion 4032 100 161 24
Marshall 5972 118 65 15
Monroe 6372 158 191 55
Montgomery 1698 53 64 10
Neshoba 6404 201 220 59
Newton 3644 74 87 15
Noxubee 1745 38 38 6
Oktibbeha 6820 118 259 37
Panola 6071 124 103 15
Pearl River 8737 209 210 42
Perry 1964 53 24 9
Pike 5491 133 157 37
Pontotoc 6103 93 86 13
Prentiss 4372 76 * 101 15
Quitman 1018 25 0 0
Rankin 21111 358 481 68
Scott 4519 93 116 19
Sharkey 621 20 45 8
Simpson 4268 111 159 20
Smith 2439 47 72 8
Stone 3456 57 87 14
Sunflower 4088 104 124 20
Tallahatchie 2156 49 50 7
Tate 4234 100 80 19
Tippah 4361 80 120 14
Tishomingo 3248 88 103 28
Tunica 1484 34 19 2
Union 5640 86 132 23
Walthall 2055 57 69 14
Warren 6326 161 173 38
Washington 6837 147 195 41
Wayne 4248 63 80 13
Webster 1919 41 * 67 14
Wilkinson 998 35 25 6
Winston 3003 91 130 39
Yalobusha 2167 47 82 22
Yazoo 4158 86 149 20
Total 473,413 9,214 11,161 2,061

* Note: One death previously reported in Webster County has been corrected to Choctaw County, and one death previously reported in Lee County has been corrected to Prentiss County.

