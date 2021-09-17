‘Alabama Pickers’ husband and wife YouTubers both die of COVID, after touting anti-vaccine beliefs

An Alabama husband and wife duo that were popular YouTubers and had expressed anti-vaccine views have both died from the COVID-19 coronavirus, family members reported.

Tristan and Dusty Graham of Huntsville were popular YouTubers known as the “Alabama Pickers,” a reference to the popular “American Pickers” television series. The Grahams posted videos about making a living through buying and selling items on eBay.

Dusty died this week approximately three weeks after his wife died from COVID.

Their YouTube channel has now been deleted, however, in one of their last videos they referenced their beliefs on the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’ve got my own passport. It’s called my birth certificate, the constitution, the ‘Bill of Rights,'” Dusty said in the video. “I think this will be all behind us in a couple of years.”

Later in the video Dusty referenced COVID as “The flu.”

The family started a GoFundMe campaign to solicit money from the public.

Through Friday afternoon, the fundraiser had generated $23,656 of a $35,000 goal.

Some donors on the GoFundMe campaign were critical of the Grahams.

“Your parents played Russian Roulette, encouraged everyone else to play it, ended up killing themselves, and left you holding the bag. I’m giving $5.00 because I admire your nerve,” one donor commented.