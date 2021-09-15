Statistics show 1 in 327 Mississippians have died from COVID-19 coronavirus

The COVID-19 coronavirus has been deadliest per capita in Mississippi, the latest national statistics indicate.

With 9,100 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020, that means that 1 in every 327 Mississippians has died from the virus.

Nationally, COVID deaths have now reached the highest level since March. Currently, approximately 1,600 Americans, on average, are dying of COVID every day.

Since the pandemic began 665,870 Americans have died as a result of COVID-19. That means 1 in 500 Americans have died of COVID.

Mississippi is among a number of Southern states that have seen significant spikes in new COVID cases and deaths over the last two months. The South has also been among the least vaccinated states in the country.

Mississippi, once the least vaccinated state, has seen much higher numbers of vaccinations over the last several weeks.

In total, 42 percent of the entire Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated.