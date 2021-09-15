Georgia police say 12-year-old boy led them on a chase at speeds topping 120 mph; turns out they were wanted for murder

Georgia police arrested four children last week after a 12-year-old traveling in a stolen car led police on a chase reaching more than 120 mph at one point. It turns out three were wanted for murder in Florida.

A police officer with the Kingsland Police Department spotted a black Honda Accord traveling at nearly 100 mph on Interstate 95 on Friday. As officers attempted to catch up to the car, the driver sped up and reached more than 120 mph and refused to stop.

Eventually, the vehicle exited the interstate and officers were able to disable the vehicle using spike strips to flatten the car’s tires.

Officers detained four young people in the car and discovered the car reportedly was stolen from Jacksonville, Florida.

Police said the driver was a 12-year-old boy from Duval County, Florida, and three passengers included a 14-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, all from Duval County, Florida.

The driver and two of the passengers were wanted for home invasion and second-degree murder in Duval County.