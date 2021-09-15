27-year-old Mississippi nurse dies in two-vehicle wreck Tuesday

A 27-year-old nurse at a north Mississippi hospital was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday.

WTVA News in Tupelo reports that Tyler Jones, 27, of Hamilton was killed Tuesday morning in a crash near Aberdeen.

The crash occurred on Highway 8 East at the intersection of Old Columbus Road, according to the WTVA story.

Jones was reportedly traveling north on Old Columbus Road when his pickup truck collided with a garbage truck traveling west on Highway 8.

Jones died while being transported to a local hospital in Amory.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said Jones worked as a nurse at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.