27-year-old Mississippi nurse dies in two-vehicle wreck Tuesday

Published 6:40 am Wednesday, September 15, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A 27-year-old nurse at a north Mississippi hospital was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday.

WTVA News in Tupelo reports that Tyler Jones, 27, of Hamilton was killed Tuesday morning in a crash near Aberdeen.

The crash occurred on Highway 8 East at the intersection of Old Columbus Road, according to the WTVA story.

Jones was reportedly traveling north on Old Columbus Road when his pickup truck collided with a garbage truck traveling west on Highway 8.

Jones died while being transported to a local hospital in Amory.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said Jones worked as a nurse at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

More News

Mississippi’s new coronavirus spread inches back up for second day in row after days of decline

Targeted explosives used to damage Mississippi cell phone tower. Arrest made in connection with incident.

From Sugar Bowl victory to fighting for his life: Book authored by former University of Mississippi chancellor chronicles emotional year

Last words of murder victim were ‘final gift’ of justice Mississippi detective said after man sentenced in killing

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article