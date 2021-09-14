New coronavirus cases rise again in Mississippi after weeks of decline, dozens more deaths reported

Published 8:57 am Tuesday, September 14, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

After approximately two weeks of decline, Mississippi’s 7-day average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases rose again Tuesday with the latest statistics released by the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 2,070 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 466,145, meaning that more than 15 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

MSDH reported 85 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 9,061.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Monday, 42 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated, nearly the worst in the nation and well below the U.S. average of 54 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,828 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 2,082 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4166 109 87 18
Alcorn 5040 85 130 20
Amite 1897 51 57 9
Attala 3172 84 187 36
Benton 1366 31 47 10
Bolivar 5920 143 239 33
Calhoun 2554 38 36 6
Carroll 1578 36 52 11
Chickasaw 2760 64 61 15
Choctaw 1229 24 11 0
Claiborne 1238 34 46 9
Clarke 2694 84 133 31
Clay 2813 72 41 5
Coahoma 3847 96 133 12
Copiah 4220 83 102 13
Covington 4033 91 142 39
De Soto 29346 341 121 26
Forrest 12836 231 283 60
Franklin 1139 27 41 5
George 4537 66 63 9
Greene 2015 44 57 6
Grenada 3469 100 155 32
Hancock 7065 105 72 15
Harrison 31767 460 530 75
Hinds 30454 568 843 138
Holmes 2574 85 109 20
Humphreys 1218 36 34 9
Issaquena 189 6 0 0
Itawamba 4271 91 135 24
Jackson 22754 334 283 39
Jasper 3076 61 46 2
Jefferson 854 32 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1632 41 9 1
Jones 12994 215 229 43
Kemper 1363 38 50 10
Lafayette 7958 135 192 55
Lamar 9929 121 55 12
Lauderdale 11187 292 481 104
Lawrence 2015 31 27 2
Leake 3882 83 94 16
Lee 14315 213 224 43
Leflore 4365 138 239 55
Lincoln 5173 127 200 40
Lowndes 10109 171 277 64
Madison 13914 263 415 71
Marion 3975 97 161 24
Marshall 5883 115 65 15
Monroe 6265 156 191 55
Montgomery 1679 52 64 10
Neshoba 6333 199 213 59
Newton 3586 73 87 15
Noxubee 1718 37 38 6
Oktibbeha 6702 117 238 37
Panola 5998 122 103 15
Pearl River 8531 203 210 42
Perry 1938 53 24 9
Pike 5397 133 143 37
Pontotoc 5916 92 86 13
Prentiss 4244 74 101 15
Quitman 1007 25 0 0
Rankin 20946 354 480 68
Scott 4454 92 116 19
Sharkey 611 20 45 8
Simpson 4220 107 159 20
Smith 2399 46 72 8
Stone 3411 54 86 14
Sunflower 4033 104 124 20
Tallahatchie 2133 48 50 7
Tate 4168 98 80 19
Tippah 4302 80 120 14
Tishomingo 3185 87 103 28
Tunica 1462 33 19 2
Union 5558 85 132 23
Walthall 2015 57 69 14
Warren 6243 159 173 38
Washington 6659 146 193 41
Wayne 4166 63 80 13
Webster 1892 41 63 12
Wilkinson 974 35 25 6
Winston 2967 91 130 39
Yalobusha 2140 47 82 22
Yazoo 4108 86 149 20
Total 466,145 9,061 11,083 2,057

