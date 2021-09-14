Mississippi police: One teen killed, another injured in Monday night shooting

Published 8:50 am Tuesday, September 14, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

One teen is dead and another teen was injured in a Monday night (Sept. 13) shooting in Jackson.

Jackson police are investigating a shooting that occurred at about 9:30 p.m. in the Presidential Hills neighborhood

Jackson news sources report that Amiyah Lee, 15, was shot in the head and taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where she died Tuesday morning.

A 17-year-old was also shot multiple times at the same location. The teenager was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to WAPT in Jackson, witnesses in the neighborhood heard more than 10 shots fired during the incident.

