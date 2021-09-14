Mississippi officials: 3 children present when man shot, killed during altercation

Published 6:37 am Tuesday, September 14, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Three young children were present when an argument between a man and woman turned deadly, according to a Mississippi sheriff.

WLBT in Jackson reports that Lee Earl Kincaid, 65, was shot and killed after an altercation with a woman he was living with.

Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson said the incident happened on the night of Sep. 6 in Carthage.

Atkinson said the woman’s three young children were present in the home when the shooting occurred.

The shooting is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

More News

New coronavirus cases rise again in Mississippi after weeks of decline, dozens more deaths reported

Crime scene

Mississippi police: One teen killed, another injured in Monday night shooting

Mississippi officials: 3 children present when man shot, killed during altercation

Mississippi mother, daughter behind bars in identity theft investigation

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article