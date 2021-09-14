Mississippi man indicted for murder in shooting death of sister

A Mississippi man has been indicted for the 2020 shooting death of his sister.

A Warren County Grand Jury has handed down a two-count indictment charging Brian Keith Greer with murder in the death of his sister Heather Hearn and possession of a weapon after felony conviction.

Greer is at the Mississippi Department of Corrections Leake County Correctional Facility in Carthage, where he is serving a six-year sentence for possession of precursor with intent to manufacture involving a case in Warren County. He is indicted as a habitual offender because he has prior felony convictions.

Greer, 41, is accused of shooting Hearn on May 15, 2020, during an argument at her camper off Tiffintown Road. He was later arrested in Yazoo County and Yazoo County authorities recovered a .22-caliber handgun.

Hearn died from her wounds in June 2020.