Mississippi inmate who reportedly escaped while being escorted to family funeral captured in Ohio

A Mississippi inmate who reportedly escaped while being escorted to a family funeral has been captured in Ohio.

Garnett Hughes, 33, escaped from about 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 10 from East Mississippi Correctional Facility authorities while being escorted to a funeral in Belzoni.

Hughes reportedly was able to remove his restraints and overpower guards and then escaped.

U.S. Marshals captured Hughes on Tuesday in Akron, Ohio.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports that a woman living at the home where Hughes was found has also been charged with obstructing official business.

The Beacon Journal reports that Hughes was arrested as tried to escape from a balcony at the home. Police said Hughes was still wearing one of the handcuffs around his wrist when he was arrested.

Hughes pleaded guilty and was convicted in 2014 on two counts of kidnapping and sexual battery in Alcorn County, according to state court records.

Hughes has reportedly escaped from prison at least two times before the Sept. 10 incident.

In November 2014, Hughes and another inmate escaped from Alcorn County Correctional Facility after overpowering a guard. The other inmate was captured within 30 minutes. Hughes also escaped in June 2014 and was captured within eight hours.