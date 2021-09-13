Two people killed, four others sent to hospitals in three-vehicle collision on Mississippi highway

Two people were killed in a crash after a three-vehicle collision on a Mississippi highway this weekend.

WDAM in Meridian reports that the Mississippi Highway Patrol received a report from Newton County Sheriff’s Department about a three-vehicle crash on Mississippi Highway 15 near Ledlow Road.

According to the preliminary report, two vehicles — a 2009 Honda CRV driven by Mary A. Evans, 29, of Decatur, and a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by Treyon L. Mack, 30, of Decatur — were traveling north on Highway 15. The Ford Expedition was reportedly traveling behind the Honda CRV.

The two vehicles reportedly collided with a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling south on the highway — driven by Christopher A. Cook, 22, of Decatur.

Evans and Mack received fatal injuries from the crash and were pronounced dead on the scene. Cook received moderate injuries and was transported to a Meridian hospital.

Tamara M. Bradley, 25, of Decatur, a passenger in the Honda CRV, received no injuries from the crash. Cornelius M. Bradley, 27, of Decatur, a passenger in the Honda CRV, was airlifted to a Jackson hospital with serious injuries. Two children, who were also traveling in the Honda CRV and were unrestrained at the time of the wreck, were airlifted to a Jackson hospital.