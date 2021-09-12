Mississippi police pursue, arrest armed car thieves after 100 mph chase

Mississippi police officers pursued and captured two suspected car thieves from Tennessee late last month, the police department reported on Sunday.

Senatobia Police said officers observed a car driving with a suspicious temporary, paper license plate which are easily counterfeited.

As police observed the car the driver started behaving evasively and fled into a residential area, police said.

With police in pursuit, the suspects left the residential area and turned onto Interstate 55 traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph.

When the suspects attempted to turn quickly, a Senatobia police cruiser collided with it and caused the suspect’s vehicle, which turned out to be stolen, to flip into a ditch.

A police officer sustained minor injuries and neither of the two suspects was injured. The chase occurred on August 28, but was only publicly disclosed on Sunday.

Police arrested, James Hardge, 22, of Memphis, Tennessee, and charged him with a felony offense of possession of stolen property (stolen car), felony fleeing and various traffic offenses. The passenger, Marcus Crawford, 19, also of Memphis was charged with disorderly conduct.

Police said the driver was armed with a handgun and a high-capacity magazine at the time of his arrest. At this time, it is unknown what the suspects’ intentions were in Senatobia.