Son charged with murder after missing elderly father found dead

A Mississippi man is in custody in the death of his father, who disappeared earlier this month.

Biloxi Police arrested Noble V. Marske, 41, of Biloxi, Saturday on a charge of first-degree murder. The body of Marske’s father, 66-year-old Van L. Marske, was found Friday near Mississippi 603 in Bay St. Louis, news outlets reported. The Biloxi Police Department said in a news release that the elder man had been reported missing a day earlier. He was last seen alive Sept. 4 in Biloxi.

Police suspected foul play when they examined Marske’s body, although the news release does not say why. An investigation into his disappearance determined that Marske’s son was a suspect, police said.

Noble Marske is being held at the Harrison County jail. Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set bond at a $1 million bond. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.