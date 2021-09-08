Seventh Mississippi child dies of COVID, this one was a baby

Published 10:36 am Wednesday, September 8, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Another Mississippi child has died from the COVID-19 coronavirus, the state health department reported Wednesday.

The latest pediatric death makes the seventh child under the age of 18 to die related to the COVID-19 virus.

Mississippi State Department of Health statistics shows the latest death was in a child less than 1-year-old, making the child the youngest in the state to die of the virus.

Two children died in 2020 from COVID-19.

Five have now died in 2021.

Here’s how the pediatric deaths and cases break down by age:

Age group Deaths Cases
Age 1 or less 1           4,057
Age 1 to 5 2         12,505
Age 6 to 10 1         17,490
Age 11 to 17 3         41,628
Total 7         75,680

 

