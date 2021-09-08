Seventh Mississippi child dies of COVID, this one was a baby
Published 10:36 am Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Another Mississippi child has died from the COVID-19 coronavirus, the state health department reported Wednesday.
The latest pediatric death makes the seventh child under the age of 18 to die related to the COVID-19 virus.
Mississippi State Department of Health statistics shows the latest death was in a child less than 1-year-old, making the child the youngest in the state to die of the virus.
Two children died in 2020 from COVID-19.
Five have now died in 2021.
Here’s how the pediatric deaths and cases break down by age:
|Age group
|Deaths
|Cases
|Age 1 or less
|1
|4,057
|Age 1 to 5
|2
|12,505
|Age 6 to 10
|1
|17,490
|Age 11 to 17
|3
|41,628
|Total
|7
|75,680