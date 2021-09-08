New coronavirus case numbers continue to fall in Mississippi; Is worst of Delta surge ending?

New COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi continue to fall, perhaps signaling the worst of the most recent surge is ending.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 1,934 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 455,282, meaning that more than 15 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

MSDH reported 102 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 8,787.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Tuesday, only 40 percent of the total population has been fully vaccinated, nearly the worst in the nation and well below the U.S. average of 53 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 2,193 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 2,488 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County