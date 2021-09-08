Mississippi sheriff: Human bones found by logging crew in North Mississippi

Published 9:02 am Wednesday, September 8, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A logging crew working in North Mississippi stumbled upon a startling discovery when it found human bones, including a skull.

Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson told WTVA News in Tupelo that the bones were found on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The bones were not buried or hidden, according to Dickinson. The bones were found lying on the ground.

Dickinson told WTVA that he did not want to speculate about the identity of the bones or how the bones ended up where they did.

The bones have been sent to the state crime lab in Pearl for analysis and identification.

The investigation into the bones is ongoing.

