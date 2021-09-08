Mississippi Match 5 lottery winner said he screamed for 15 minutes when he realized he won jackpot

An Alabama man said he screamed for about 15 minutes when he realized he had won more than $100,000 in the Mississippi lottery.

WJTV in Jackson reports that on Tuesday, the man who bought his winning ticket in Iuka claimed a Mississippi Match 5 ticket that was worth $160,000.

The winner, whose identity was not released, said he he recently switched to playing Mississippi Match 5 because it had better odds than the Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries.

The winner said he screamed for about 15 minutes when he realized he won the Sept. 4 drawing.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $388 million. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $368 million.