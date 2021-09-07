Mississippi authorities still searching for woman who went missing on Thursday

Mississippi authorities are still searching for 79-year-old woman who was last seen Thursday evening.

Kemper County authorities spent their fourth day searching for Molly Ruth Netherland on Monday.

Netherland was last seen sitting in a porch chair around 6:30 Thursday evening, according to a report from WTOK in Meridian.

Drones with thermal cameras, a helicopter, sonar and search and rescue teams with dogs have all been used In the search fo Netherland.

Netherland reportedly suffers from dementia and had been talking about going to Pascagoula before she went missing. Netherland used to live in Pascagoula, but that was more than 15 years ago.

No one knows exactly where Netherland went, but the theory is that she walked down her long driveway and onto the roadway.

If you have any information about Netherland, call the Kemper County Sheriff’s Office at 601-743-2255, or 911.