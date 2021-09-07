Boy, 2, found dead in swimming pool of apartment complex

Published 10:03 am Tuesday, September 7, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A 2-year-old Louisiana boy reported missing has been found dead in the swimming pool at an apartment complex pool, authorities said.

The boy had been reported missing Monday afternoon and found later that day at the The Reserve at White Oak apartment complex in Baton Rouge, The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The case remains under investigation. Deputies said it is presumed that the boy drowned.

