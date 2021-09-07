25-year-old inmate dies in Mississippi prison

Mississippi officials are investigating the death of an inmate at a Mississippi prison.

Charles Spencer, 25, died at the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility Sunday.

Officers at the prison determined Spencer was in need of medical attention and started to transfer him to a medical unit.

Spencer became unresponsive as he was being transferred and medical staff were unable to revive him, according to a new release.

Spencer was serving a 10-year sentence for a drive-by shooting. He was convicted in 2015 in DeSoto County.

An autopsy will be performed to determine how and why Spencer died. The Mississippi Department of Corrections is investigating.