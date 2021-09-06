Two people arrested after ramming squad cars, leading Mississippi officers on chase through two communities

Two people are arrested after leading police on a chase through two Mississippi communities, ramming several squad cars in the process.

The chase started in Flowood, where officer attempted to stop a vehicle for multiple traffic violations.

The driver refused to stop at Flowood Drive and Liberty Road and essentially struck a building at this location.

As officers continued to stop the vehicle, the suspect rammed a Flowood Police unit and continued towards the neighboring jurisdiction of Pearl.

Multiple jurisdictions along with Pearl Police and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department assisted. The suspect was later taken into custody inside the city limits of Pearl after also damaging another Flowood Police and Pearl Police unit.

The driver has been identified as Labarion Manuel of Winnsboro, Louisiana.

The female passenger identified as Larika Wolfe of Hempstead, Texas, was also arrested.

Manuel is being charged with felony fleeing, felony aggravated assault on a police officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Wolfe is being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

They’re being held in the Rankin County jail with no bond.