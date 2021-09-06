Mississippi 5-year-old killed, mother and sibling hospitalized after teen driver collides with their car

A 5-year-old Mississippi child was killed and the child’s mother and sibling were injured Saturday when their car was struck by an SUV driven by a teen driver.

Police say an SUV driven by a 17-year-old girl t-boned the car driven by the mother and her two children on Old Country Club Road near Highway 39 in Meridian.

Police said the family’s vehicle rolled over several times.

Another child and the victim’s mother were both hospitalized. The teenage driver only sustained minor injuries, police said.