One teenager dead, another injured in 1 a.m. shooting, Mississippi police report

Published 6:13 am Sunday, September 5, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

One teenager is dead and another is injured in a early Saturday morning shooting in Jackson.

Investigators report that a 19-year-old male was shot multiple times on Marwood Drive and was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A second 15-year-old victim was also shot multiple times. He was also transported to a hospital and then airlifted to Batson Children Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

No motive or suspect names have been given at this time.

