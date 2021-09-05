One dead, one critical after Sunday morning stabbing in Mississippi

Published 10:06 pm Sunday, September 5, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police say one person was killed and another critically injured Saturday morning in a stabbing incident.

Southaven Police say they were called to an address on Cedarcrest Drive at approximately 7:45 a.m. Sunday.

Officers found two stabbing victims. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was transport to a hospital in critical condition.

Police say another person who was on the scene was taken into custody but it was unclear if the person was charged or not.

Police said they were withholding the names of the victims pending notification of family.

More News

Baby dolphin stranded by Hurricane Ida rescued and released in Mississippi Sound

Boy, 2, found dead in swimming pool of apartment complex

New coronavirus case weekly average drops as Labor Day holiday impacts test result reporting

Analysis: Less than half of Mississippi counties meet July 1 deadline for online court records

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article