Before and after pictures show effects on beloved Oak Alley landmark from Hurricane Ida

Restoring one of Louisiana’s biggest tourist draws and one of the most photographed scenic views in the nation will take time for the owners and operators of Oak Alley Plantation.

The 300-year-old oak trees that frame the historic mansion located on the west bank of the Mississippi River, in the community of Vacherie, St. James Parish were left with a “significant pruning” by Hurricane Ida, according to posts from the Oak Alley Foundation.

Despite the pruning, the foundation says the oak trees are “stable and standing tall.” The foundation also reported that the mansion did not receive any major damage.

The double row of southern live oak trees about 800 feet long were planted in the early 18th century, long before the present house was built. The allée or tree avenue runs between the mansion and the River.

Posts of before and after pictures of Oak Alley have been posted on Facebook and other social media outlets since Hurricane Ida left the area earlier this week.

According to a Facebook post by the Oak nAlley Foundation, the site will remain closed as they begin the process of cleanup.

“We are still without power and internet services at this time. The mansion is solid with no damage and the iconic alley of oaks, while they experienced a significant “pruning” during the storm, are stable and standing tall,” the post said “There is a lot of vegetative debris on the ground which will take some time to remove but we look forward to welcoming visitors back as soon as we are able.”