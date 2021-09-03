New coronavirus cases in Mississippi inch down again, state numbers show

Published 10:12 am Friday, September 3, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Although still near historic highs, Mississippi’s number of new COVID-19 coronavirus  cases drifted down again on Friday.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 3,352 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 446,863, meaning that 15 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

MSDH reported 33 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 8,540.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Thursday, only 39 percent of the total population has been fully vaccinated, nearly the worst in the nation and well below the U.S. average of 52 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 2,708 on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 2,882 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4038 107 87 18
Alcorn 4750 80 130 20
Amite 1823 49 57 9
Attala 2988 80 187 36
Benton 1307 26 47 10
Bolivar 5756 140 237 33
Calhoun 2423 36 36 6
Carroll 1522 35 52 11
Chickasaw 2668 62 61 15
Choctaw 1162 21 11 0
Claiborne 1214 33 46 9
Clarke 2600 82 133 31
Clay 2716 65 41 5
Coahoma 3695 93 132 12
Copiah 3966 79 102 13
Covington 3900 89 142 39
De Soto 27975 316 120 26
Forrest 12429 209 282 59
Franklin 1086 26 41 5
George 4238 63 62 9
Greene 1935 41 57 6
Grenada 3304 96 154 32
Hancock 6684 99 72 15
Harrison 30193 416 521 75
Hinds 29522 541 840 137
Holmes 2456 81 106 20
Humphreys 1179 35 34 9
Issaquena 185 6 0 0
Itawamba 4112 86 135 24
Jackson 21708 298 273 38
Jasper 2978 54 45 2
Jefferson 844 31 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1566 40 9 1
Jones 12307 194 227 43
Kemper 1309 35 49 10
Lafayette 7644 130 191 55
Lamar 9625 111 55 12
Lauderdale 10860 274 467 104
Lawrence 1938 30 27 2
Leake 3731 80 94 16
Lee 13684 198 223 43
Leflore 4264 136 239 55
Lincoln 4967 122 200 40
Lowndes 9554 164 269 64
Madison 13418 256 414 71
Marion 3787 94 161 24
Marshall 5612 114 65 15
Monroe 5987 152 191 55
Montgomery 1600 47 54 9
Neshoba 6111 191 212 59
Newton 3417 67 87 15
Noxubee 1659 36 38 6
Oktibbeha 6465 114 229 36
Panola 5755 115 103 15
Pearl River 8090 185 210 42
Perry 1824 45 24 9
Pike 5075 125 136 37
Pontotoc 5574 86 86 13
Prentiss 4072 71 101 15
Quitman 981 21 0 0
Rankin 20192 329 480 66
Scott 4213 87 116 19
Sharkey 593 20 45 8
Simpson 4028 106 159 20
Smith 2315 41 72 8
Stone 3287 49 86 14
Sunflower 3963 101 124 20
Tallahatchie 2088 46 50 7
Tate 3975 93 80 19
Tippah 4047 75 120 14
Tishomingo 3023 80 102 27
Tunica 1402 32 18 2
Union 5352 84 132 23
Walthall 1936 53 69 13
Warren 6100 148 173 38
Washington 6442 143 193 41
Wayne 3993 58 80 13
Webster 1788 36 63 12
Wilkinson 955 34 25 5
Winston 2874 89 130 39
Yalobusha 2070 45 82 22
Yazoo 3995 83 149 20
Total 446,863 8,540 10,993 2,047

