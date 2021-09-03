Mississippi police: Intruder entered residence in middle of the night, stabbed occupant inside

Published 1:45 pm Friday, September 3, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The Oxford Police Department released a sketch of the supsect who allegedly entered a home and stabbed the resident of the house on Aug. 30. (Oxford Police Department)

Mississippi police released a sketch of a male suspect they believe entered an Oxford residence in the middle of the night and stabbed the occupant inside.

On Aug. 30 at approximately 1:15 a.m., a while male entered a house in the Market District off Garfield Avenue. Upon entering the residence, the male stabbed the resident of the house and fled the scene before officers arrived, according to OPD.

The resident was transported to the hospital and later released with non-life-threatening injuries.

A sketch of the suspect, who is still currently at large, was released by OPD. The suspect is somewhere between five-feet, six to eight-inches tall and weighs roughly 130-140 pounds. He has blondish, brown hair and was wearing a powder blue polo shirt with khaki shorts and a tan hat.

If anyone has any information regarding the case or has a security camera/ring door bell camera in the area in question, they are asked to contact OPD at 662-232-2400.

More News

Freed from prison, Mississippi man sues district attorney who prosecuted him six times for 1996 killings

Coast Guard rescues victim after he fell overboard, had leg nearly amputated in shark attack near Grand Isle

Mississippi woman sentenced after pleading guilty to stealing more than $50,000 from Crime Stoppers group

Mississippi police: Intruder entered residence in middle of the night, stabbed occupant inside

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article