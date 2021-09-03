Mississippi historical marker dedicated to Emmett Till goes missing Thursday

The Emmett Till Interpretive Center reported on social media Thursday that the historical marker for Emmett Till that normally sits in front of Bryant’s Grocery store in Money, Mississippi is gone.

The sign, according to the posts, appears to have been hit by a vehicle and removed.

On Thursday, The American History Museum in Washington, D.C., unveiled a new exhibit that showcases the marker—riddled with 317 bullet holes—from the site where Emmett Till’s body was recovered from the Tallahatchie River.

“This week also marks the 66th anniversary of the brutal murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till—an event that helped spark the Civil Rights Movement. It is hard to understand how it can be so difficult to honor the memory of a murdered child—even today,” the organization said in a series of Twitter posts.

Multiple signs dedicated to the memory of Emmett Till have been stolen, shot and defaced in recent years, the posts mention.

“Our organization has been working for the past fifteen years despite this repeated vandalism to acknowledge what happened in the Mississippi Delta and to support racial healing in our communities,” the Emmett Till Center posted. “Our message today is that, despite the opposition, our community has repeatedly come together to honor Emmett’s life, and we will do that again.”