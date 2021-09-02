Victim says chance meeting at Mississippi gas station took dangerous turn after relationship ends with kidnapping, robbery, beating

A chance meeting at a North Mississippi gas station turned into a nightmare for a woman who says was allegedly kidnapped, pistol whipped and robbed after a dinner date.

WREG in Memphis reports that according to court documents, a Memphis woman said she started seeing Jabari Albritton after she met him at a gas station five months ago in Sardis.

The woman told police that on Aug. 13, she and Albritton went to a local mall and dinner for a date. After dinner, the woman said that while the couple was in the car Albritton started doing donuts in the parking lot and then fled from officers.

The victim said she tried to get out of the car when they stopped at a gas station, but she was forced back into the car at gunpoint. Albritton then reportedly fired the gun into the air.

Albritton then reportedly drove to a local ATM and demanded the victim hand over her ATM card and tell him her PIN number. The victim said she intentionally gave Albritton the wrong number and when he figured it our, Albritton then reportedly pistol-whipped the victim and tore a $2,500 wedding ring off her finger.

The woman said Albritton also put a gun to her head and in her mouth and told her if she didn’t give him the number, he would blow her head up. He then reportedly fired a shot into the car’s floorboard.

The victim said she jumped out of the car and fled to a nearby gas station, where she called police.

Allbritton then fled the scene. Albritton was later arrested in Memphis and charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.