Mississippi coronavirus new cases bump back up after days of slight declines

Published 1:27 pm Thursday, September 2, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reported nearly 4,000 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus Thursday halting a trend of declining weekly averages from the days prior.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 3,850 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 443,511, meaning that 14.9 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

MSDH reported 17 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 8,507.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Wednesday, only 39 percent of the total population has been fully vaccinated, nearly the worst in the nation and well below the U.S. average of 52 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 2,806 on Thursday. Aside from a weekend blip, the 7-day, daily average had been declining over the past two weeks.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 3,003 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3990 107 87 18
Alcorn 4720 80 130 20
Amite 1815 49 57 9
Attala 2950 80 187 36
Benton 1299 26 47 10
Bolivar 5720 140 237 33
Calhoun 2405 36 36 6
Carroll 1508 35 52 11
Chickasaw 2651 61 61 15
Choctaw 1143 21 11 0
Claiborne 1210 33 46 9
Clarke 2583 82 133 31
Clay 2701 64 41 5
Coahoma 3658 92 132 12
Copiah 3939 79 102 13
Covington 3880 89 142 39
De Soto 27741 315 120 26
Forrest 12317 209 282 59
Franklin 1078 26 41 5
George 4203 63 62 9
Greene 1928 41 57 6
Grenada 3293 96 154 32
Hancock 6587 98 72 15
Harrison 29962 411 521 74
Hinds 29392 535 838 137
Holmes 2447 81 106 20
Humphreys 1166 35 34 9
Issaquena 185 6 0 0
Itawamba 4037 85 135 24
Jackson 21530 297 270 38
Jasper 2951 54 45 2
Jefferson 837 31 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1559 40 9 1
Jones 12203 194 227 43
Kemper 1296 35 * 49 10
Lafayette 7574 130 191 55
Lamar 9563 110 55 12
Lauderdale 10732 272 459 104
Lawrence 1929 29 27 2
Leake 3706 80 94 16
Lee 13555 197 223 43
Leflore 4241 136 239 55
Lincoln 4938 122 199 40
Lowndes 9463 164 269 64
Madison 13353 256 414 71
Marion 3758 92 161 24
Marshall 5574 114 65 15
Monroe 5891 150 191 55
Montgomery 1594 47 54 9
Neshoba 6078 191 * 212 59
Newton 3385 67 87 15
Noxubee 1640 36 38 6
Oktibbeha 6404 112 229 36
Panola 5704 115 103 15
Pearl River 8027 185 210 42
Perry 1805 45 23 9
Pike 5044 125 136 37
Pontotoc 5554 85 86 13
Prentiss 4050 71 101 15
Quitman 977 21 0 0
Rankin 20090 328 480 66
Scott 4195 87 116 19
Sharkey 586 20 45 8
Simpson 3977 105 159 20
Smith 2306 41 72 8
Stone 3261 49 86 14
Sunflower 3950 101 124 20
Tallahatchie 2078 46 50 7
Tate 3956 93 80 19
Tippah 4024 75 120 14
Tishomingo 2995 80 102 27
Tunica 1392 31 18 2
Union 5316 84 132 23
Walthall 1929 53 69 13
Warren 6074 148 173 38
Washington 6423 143 193 41
Wayne 3947 58 80 13
Webster 1747 36 63 12
Wilkinson 954 34 25 5
Winston 2848 89 130 39
Yalobusha 2059 45 82 22
Yazoo 3981 83 149 20
Total 443,511 8,507 10,978 2,046

* Note: A death previously reported in Neshoba County has been corrected to Kemper County.

