Gulf Coast community mourns death of 39-year-old Mississippi sheriff’s deputy from COVID-19

Published 6:52 am Thursday, September 2, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A 39-year-old Mississippi Gulf Coast deputy has died of COVID-19

A 39-year-old Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy has died after batting COVID-19.

Cpl. Robert Verzal, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served as the lead correctional deputy at the county’s adult detention center.

Verzal passed away early Sunday after being hospitalized several weeks with the virus.

Verzal had been with the sheriff’s office for 10 years.

“We are all very saddened by Deputy Verzal’s passing,” said Sheriff Mike Ezell. “We at the sheriff’s department have lost a loved and respected member of our family. I ask that you please keep Corporal Verzal’s wife, Julie, their family and friends, and his fellow deputies in your prayers,”

“Thank you for your service to your community, Corporal Verzal. You will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace,” Ezell said.

More News

Emmett Till marker in Mississippi toppled but not vandalized, official says

New coronavirus cases in Mississippi inch down again, state numbers show

Dolly Parton coming to Mississippi university to accept prestigious philanthropy award

Mississippi man and his wife arrested for grand larceny, accused of stealing from wife’s mother

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article