Gulf Coast community mourns death of 39-year-old Mississippi sheriff’s deputy from COVID-19

A 39-year-old Mississippi Gulf Coast deputy has died of COVID-19

A 39-year-old Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy has died after batting COVID-19.

Cpl. Robert Verzal, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served as the lead correctional deputy at the county’s adult detention center.

Verzal passed away early Sunday after being hospitalized several weeks with the virus.

Verzal had been with the sheriff’s office for 10 years.

“We are all very saddened by Deputy Verzal’s passing,” said Sheriff Mike Ezell. “We at the sheriff’s department have lost a loved and respected member of our family. I ask that you please keep Corporal Verzal’s wife, Julie, their family and friends, and his fellow deputies in your prayers,”

“Thank you for your service to your community, Corporal Verzal. You will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace,” Ezell said.