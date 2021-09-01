Two suspects arrested in connection with death of 6-year-old who was shot and killed by stray bullet

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a double homicide, including the death of 6-year-old who was shot in the head by a stray bullet.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown announced to local news source in Jackson that Tomar Smith, 24, has been charged with accessory before and after the fact and Obe Lee, 16, has been charged with accessory to commit capital murder in connection with the death of Tracy Wilder, 42,

On on Thursday, August 27, Wilder was shot and killed on Franklin Street at Canal Street. About a mile away from the shooting, a six-year-old was shot in the head by a stray bullet and died.

Police are looking for Lee’s brother, Demetrius Lee, and Kevin Harris, 17, in connection to the shooting.

Police said a white Dodger was seen driving away at a high speed. Brown stated the vehicle belonged to a woman, but Smith had been driving it, and the vehicle was later found at his home.