Posts on social media show extent of highway collapse in Mississippi that killed 2, critically injured others

Early morning posts on social media from area news organizations that show the extent of the highway collapse in Lucedale:

BREAKING OVERNIGHT: 2 people are dead after a portion of MS State Highway 26 collapsed west of Lucedale. Seven vehicles involved in collapse…10 other people injured. 3 critical. Officials say flash flooding played some role in tragic accident. Stick with @FOX10News for more pic.twitter.com/TxvZOQ5BT2 — Ashlyn Irons (@ashlyn_irons) August 31, 2021

IDA’S AFTERMATH: This is heartbreaking. Two deaths. Ten injuries (3 life-threatening). Seven vehicles. Part of Highway 26 collapsed in Lucedale. #ida @WKRG We’ll keep you updated here >> https://t.co/S81PD744uE pic.twitter.com/T0dEnvfsQ1 — Brianna Hollis (@BriHollisNEWS) August 31, 2021

We’re getting a closer look at the damage in Lucedale, Mississippi where Highway 26 completely collapsed near Cross Methodist Church. Two people were killed, 10 injured, three of those in critical condition. @mynbc15 pic.twitter.com/mSbOogb5Gg — Lisa Librenjak (@LisaLibrenjak) August 31, 2021

On scene of a roadway collapse near Lucedale,MS that left two people dead and 10 others injured overnight. The road failure is being attributed to rushing water from #IDA. Live details all morning on @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/N6JaBoTw00 — Will Nunley (@willnunley) August 31, 2021

