Hurricane impacts COVID testing, so Mississippi reports much fewer coronavirus cases

Published 10:52 am Tuesday, August 31, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reported a much lower number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, but health officials warn the low number was directly impacted by the closure of testing sites across portions of the state impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 1,111 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 436,722, meaning that 14.7 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Mississippi has seen a steep rise in cases since early July.

August ended with the most new cases of any other month during the pandemic.

Here’s how the monthly numbers break down for each month of 2021:

January ’21         59,185
February ’21         19,794
March ’21         10,351
April ’21           6,754
May ’21           5,931
June ’21           4,051
July ’21         21,741
August ’21         93,217

Statistically,  more than 3.1 out of every 100 Mississippi residents contracted the virus this month.

MSDH reported 48 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 8,409.

August ends with the third-highest number of COVID-19 deaths reported in a single month with 866 dead.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

The recent spikes in cases and deaths have prompted more people to get vaccinated.

Through Monday, only 39 percent of the total population has been fully vaccinated, nearly the worst in the nation and well below the U.S. average of 52 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 2,848 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 3,172 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3972 106 87 18
Alcorn 4586 80 130 20
Amite 1765 49 57 9
Attala 2889 79 187 36
Benton 1285 26 47 10
Bolivar 5649 140 237 33
Calhoun 2366 36 36 6
Carroll 1485 35 52 11
Chickasaw 2617 61 61 15
Choctaw 1091 21 11 0
Claiborne 1207 32 46 9
Clarke 2519 81 131 31
Clay 2668 62 41 5
Coahoma 3586 90 132 12
Copiah 3916 77 102 12
Covington 3825 88 142 39
De Soto 27317 312 120 26
Forrest 12147 207 282 59
Franklin 1057 26 41 5
George 4014 60 62 9
Greene 1870 41 57 6
Grenada 3240 95 154 32
Hancock 6502 98 72 15
Harrison 29462 399 520 74
Hinds 29253 527 835 137
Holmes 2410 81 106 20
Humphreys 1152 34 34 9
Issaquena 185 6 0 0
Itawamba 3948 85 135 24
Jackson 21211 292 266 37
Jasper 2916 53 45 2
Jefferson 828 31 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1537 39 9 1
Jones 12024 191 227 43
Kemper 1274 34 49 10
Lafayette 7451 130 190 55
Lamar 9480 107 55 12
Lauderdale 10572 269 459 104
Lawrence 1890 29 27 2
Leake 3637 80 92 16
Lee 13285 196 223 43
Leflore 4208 133 239 55
Lincoln 4813 122 199 40
Lowndes 9343 162 268 64
Madison 13261 255 412 71
Marion 3723 91 160 24
Marshall 5528 113 65 15
Monroe 5776 150 191 55
Montgomery 1577 47 54 9
Neshoba 6000 190 210 59
Newton 3346 67 87 15
Noxubee 1624 36 38 6
Oktibbeha 6259 112 227 36
Panola 5591 114 103 15
Pearl River 7771 180 210 42
Perry 1777 44 23 9
Pike 4908 123 136 37
Pontotoc 5473 84 86 13
Prentiss 3939 70 101 15
Quitman 971 21 0 0
Rankin 19907 324 479 66
Scott 4148 86 116 19
Sharkey 578 20 45 8
Simpson 3892 104 159 20
Smith 2285 41 72 8
Stone 3181 46 86 14
Sunflower 3914 101 124 20
Tallahatchie 2054 45 50 7
Tate 3898 93 80 19
Tippah 3976 75 120 14
Tishomingo 2921 76 102 27
Tunica 1377 30 18 2
Union 5237 84 132 23
Walthall 1881 53 69 13
Warren 6036 147 173 38
Washington 6269 143 193 41
Wayne 3786 58 80 13
Webster 1706 35 63 12
Wilkinson 932 33 25 5
Winston 2790 88 130 39
Yalobusha 2029 45 82 22
Yazoo 3949 83 149 20
Total 436,722 8,409 10,956 2,044

