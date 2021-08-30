Thousands without power in Mississippi as Hurricane Ida — now tropical storm — moves further inland

Published 6:11 am Monday, August 30, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Thousands of customers in Southwest Mississippi have lost power as a result of the winds that came with Hurricane Ida brought with her as she moved inland.

According to poweroutages.com, a website that tracks power outages across the United States, more than 130,000 customers in the southwest corner of Mississippi woke without power Monday morning.

The storm — although significantly weakened from the Category 4 hurricane that slammed into the Louisiana coat — continues to slowly makes its way north into the state.

Below is a listed of the known power outages in Mississippi as of 7 a.m. in areas with the biggest impact:

  • Adams County – 6,662 customers
  • Wilkinson – 3,361 customers
  • Amite County – 6,472 customers
  • Franklin County – 2,694 customers
  • Lincoln County – 6,453 customers
  • Pike County – 13,388 customers
  • Copiah County –  6,728 customers
  • Jefferson County – 1,418 customers
  • Claiborne County – 2,227 customers
  • Simpson County – 3,094 customers
  • Lawrence County – 1,091 customers
  • Walthall County – 4,171 customers

