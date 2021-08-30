Mississippi police seek help in identifying man who accosted reporter during live TV shot

Published 4:55 pm Monday, August 30, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man who barged into a TV news reporter’s live report Monday as he covered Hurricane Ida’s impact on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Gulfport police are looking for a white male with brown hair and driving a white Ford truck with Ohio license plates.

The man is seen driving his truck into the background of a live shot airing on MSNBC by reporter Shaquille Brewster.

The man exits his vehicle and rushes Brewster and his cameraman screaming about their needing to report the news accurately. Brewster adjusts his position to avoid the man. But the man then reappears in the frame and appears to get in Brewster’s face before the live shot was cut short.

Anyone who knows the man is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.

