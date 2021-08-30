Mississippi police say watch out if this woman offers to do work for you, it’s likely a scam

Police in a small Mississippi town are warning residents to watch for a woman they believe has been scamming residents, particularly elderly ones, who are looking to have yard work and trees removed.

Sardis Police say the woman’s name is Heather Cox. She’s a white female who police say preys on older people by offering yard work and tree removal but instead, the woman reportedly scams the people instead.

Police say the woman has scammed several people in the Panola County area. If anyone knows her or comes in contact with her, they’re asked to call the Sardis Police at 662-487-2144.

One of her scams is to charge $300 for the work, but then add a “1” before the “3” on a check to make it $1,300. Police say she’s also allegedly stolen a truck as well.