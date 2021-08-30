Mississippi deputies shoot, kill murder suspect in middle of hurricane winds, storm surge

Mississippi deputies shot and killed a murder suspect after traveling through storm surge from Hurricane Ida early Monday morning to locate the suspect.

It was not clear if the murder suspect fired on officers or threatened to harm them. But Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a house in Pearlington after being told someone there had been killed. The house, on stilts, was surrounded by water so deputies reportedly used a boat and another high vehicle to reach the scene.

No deputies were injured and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. The suspect or the victim were immediately identified.