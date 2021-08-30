Hurricane Ida takes down electrical transmission lines over Mississippi River near New Orleans

Power company officials say a giant tower that helps carry key overhead transmission lines over the Mississippi River to the New Orleans area withstood the force of Hurricane Katrina, but was destroyed by Ida.

As of Monday afternoon, there were more than 1 million power outages in Louisiana.

More than 2,000 miles of transmission lines were out of service early Monday, along with 216 substations, according to the power provider, Entergy.

Entergy said crews were assessing damage to help the company “get a better idea of what we’re dealing with.”

“It would be premature to speculate at this time when power will be restored given the extent of the damage,” the company said.

Entergy has more than 11,000 workers ready to restore service, and expects that number to increase to 20,000, it said. The company is booking hotel rooms and preparing to move mobile sleeping units to house the thousands of workers in areas hard-hit by the storm.