Historic building with ties to jazz great Louis Armstrong now in rubble after damage from Hurricane Ida

A historic building with ties to New Orleans music icon Louis Armstrong collapsed as Hurricane Ida’s winds roared into the Crescent City.

The former site of Karnofskys, a music shop where Armstrong was employed as a young man sat in rubble Monday morning.

The Karnofskys reportedly nurtured Armstrongs love for music and loaned him money for his first cornet. The Jewish tailor shop was later turned into one of New Orleans’ first jazz record stores.

The historic building at 427 S. Rampart St. is now a pile of bricks after a category 4 storm hit the City.

..

..

This is why I took before photos. Building got wiped out by #Ida #NOLA pic.twitter.com/z1sLf3I4Q2 — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) August 30, 2021

..