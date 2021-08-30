Historic building with ties to jazz great Louis Armstrong now in rubble after damage from Hurricane Ida

Published 7:57 am Monday, August 30, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A historic building with ties to New Orleans music icon Louis Armstrong collapsed as Hurricane Ida’s winds roared into the Crescent City.

The former site of Karnofskys, a music shop where Armstrong was employed as a young man sat in rubble Monday morning.

The Karnofskys reportedly nurtured Armstrongs love for music and loaned him money for his first cornet. The Jewish tailor shop was later turned into one of New Orleans’ first jazz record stores.

The historic building at 427 S. Rampart St. is now a pile of bricks after a category 4 storm hit the City.

..

..

..

More News

Mississippi police say watch out if this woman offers to do work for you, it’s likely a scam

Tate Reeves says Christians are ‘less scared’ of COVID because of beliefs in everlasting life

Mississippi deputies shoot, kill murder suspect in middle of hurricane winds, storm surge

Mississippi police seek help in identifying man who accosted reporter during live TV shot

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article