Fight, wrecks, shots fired report and arrests of juveniles keep officers busy at Mississippi carnival
Published 10:40 am Monday, August 30, 2021
A weekend carnival kept police busy with fights, wrecks, a shots fired call and the eventual arrest of three juveniles.
Officials with the Tupelo Police Department said officers were called to a disturbance at a carnival at the Tupelo Furniture Market Saturday (Aug. 28).
When officers arrived at the scene after 9 p.m. they found multiple juveniles arguing and fighting in the parking lot on Coley Road.
Three juveniles (two girls and one boy) were detained and later released to their parents through the Lee County Youth Court.
Police also responded to reports of shots being fired near the carnival. Police seized a loaded shotgun after they found it unsecured and laying in the parking area, police said. No owner of the shotgun could be located.
At the same location, officers also responded to a vehicle crashing into a building. The two occupants of the vehicle were transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Tupelo police said there was at least one other motor vehicle collision reported in the area.