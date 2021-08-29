VIDEO: Watch as storm surge begins to affect Mississippi Gulf Coast

Published 10:57 am Sunday, August 29, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Storm surge pushed from the Gulf of Mexico by Hurricane Ida has begun to engulf portions of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

In a video provided by Waveland resident Todd Cooper the storm surge has already pushed over U.S. 90, completely covering the highway and now encroaching on beachfront property.

The video shows the Gulf waters churning as Ida, now a Category 4 hurricane packing 150 mph sustained winds is nearing the Louisiana coastline.

More News

Mississippi police say watch out if this woman offers to do work for you, it’s likely a scam

Tate Reeves says Christians are ‘less scared’ of COVID because of beliefs in everlasting life

Mississippi deputies shoot, kill murder suspect in middle of hurricane winds, storm surge

Mississippi police seek help in identifying man who accosted reporter during live TV shot

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article