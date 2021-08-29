Mississippi officials searching for answers after dead body found in empty bank building Saturday
Published 6:41 pm Sunday, August 29, 2021
Mississippi officials are searching for answers after a dead body was found in an empty bank building Saturday morning.
Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department official report receiving a call from an anonymous person before 8 a.m. Saturday saying that a body had been discovered upstairs in the old Bank of Blountville in building in Prentiss .
Investigators soon after found the body of a deceased male in the building.
The Prentiss Police Department, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Mississippi Crime Lab are currently investigating the incident.