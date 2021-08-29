Hurricane Ida is barely on shore, but has already knocked power out for 500,000 customers, with millions more outages likely ahead

With Hurricane Ida’s eye just making its way across the Louisiana shore, the storm has already knocked out electrical power to hundreds of thousands of residents, with potentially millions more likely to be put in the dark as the storm passes by them.

Approximately 500,000 Louisiana electrical customers were knocked at just before 5 p.m. central. The website poweroutage.us showed 488,173 customers were down in Louisiana. That number is likely to become much worse as the night lingers on and the storm churns her way across Louisiana and makes her way to Mississippi.

In Mississippi, the website showed approximately 6,500 customers were down just before 5 p.m.

The storm made landfall Sunday morning packing 150 mph sustained winds. Tropical storm winds are expected to emanate far from the center of the storm and is likely to leave a swath of power outages over the next couple of days.