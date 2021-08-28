Luke Bryan concert postponed due to possible effects from Hurricane Ida

Luke Bryan’s concert originally scheduled for Sunday evening at the Brandon Amphitheater has been postponed.

.@LukeBryanOnline has been rescheduled to Saturday, September 4, 2021. Your ticket will be honored for the new date or if you can’t make it, you’ll be able to request a refund. We’ll email ticket holders directly with details. Visit https://t.co/qYB5NdtyIY for more information. pic.twitter.com/ti1gRhfVXL — Brandon Amphitheater (@BrandonAmpMS) June 25, 2020

The possibility of lightning, heavy winds and storms associated with the hurricane that is expected to start having an effect on the region Sunday evening was listed as the reason for postponing the concert.

The concert will now be rescheduled to Thursday, October 28.

All tickets will be honored for the new date.