Luke Bryan concert postponed due to possible effects from Hurricane Ida

Published 5:52 am Saturday, August 28, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Luke Bryan’s concert originally scheduled for Sunday evening at the Brandon Amphitheater has been postponed.

The possibility of lightning, heavy winds and storms associated with the hurricane that is expected to start having an effect on the region Sunday evening was listed as the reason for postponing the concert.

The concert will now be rescheduled to Thursday, October 28.

All tickets will be honored for the new date.

