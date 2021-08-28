High School football scores from across Mississippi Friday night

Score for m Friday’s high school football action in Mississippi.

Alcorn Central 24, Walnut 19

Baldwyn 12, Kossuth 11

Bay 26, West Harrison 7

Bayou Aca. def. Marshall Aca., forfeit

Biggersville 21, West Lowndes 7

Biloxi 28, East Central 14

Bogue Chitto 42, Pisgah 20

Booneville 44, Mooreville 34

Brighton, Tenn. 74, Northpoint Christian 69

Brookhaven Academy 40, Central Holmes 14

Calhoun Aca. 60, DeSoto, Ark. 52

Central Hinds Aca. 35, Park Place Christian Academy 34

Centreville Aca. 42, St. Aloysius 27

Clarkdale 42, TCPS 28

Cleveland Central 42, Murrah 8

Clinton Christian Academy 45, Amite School 26

Columbia 34, Mendenhall 12

Copiah Aca. 34, Riverfield, La. 13

Corinth 56, Saltillo 28

D’Iberville 12, Moss Point 0

DeSoto Central 20, Senatobia 6

Deer Creek School 18, Rebul Aca. 0

Delta Aca. 54, Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 38

East Rankin Aca. 10, Columbia Academy 8

East Webster 21, Okolona 6

Enterprise Clarke 32, Lake 13

Eupora def. Nettleton, forfeit

Forest 42, Leake County 0

Gautier 33, Provine 7

Grenada 14, Horn Lake 8

H.W. Byers 52, Bluff City, Tenn. 18

Hartfield Academy 35, Magnolia Heights 7

Heritage Academy 39, Jackson Prep 21

Indianola Aca. 44, Lee Academy-Clarksdale 20

Itawamba AHS 35, Amory 14

Jackson Aca. 27, Leake Aca. 13

Jefferson County 34, Amite County 8

Kemper Aca. 52, Discovery Christian 12

Kemper County 47, Leake Central 20

Kirk Aca. 20, Carroll Aca. 8

Lake Cormorant 40, Lewisburg 10

Madison Central 27, West Jones 21

Mantachie 33, Tishomingo County 13

Marvell Academy, Ark. 18, Columbus Christian 0

McEvans 46, Leland 0

Mount Olive 32, North Forrest 0

Natchez def. Wilkinson County, forfeit

Neshoba Central 38, South Panola 6

New Albany 41, East Union 0

Newton Co. Aca. 42, Christian Collegiate 30

North Panola 44, Palmer 0

North Pike 24, Parklane Aca. 12

North Side 42, Holly Springs 8

Northeast Jones 27, Northeast Lauderdale 0

Olive Branch 2, Trezevant, Tenn. 0

Oxford 24, Brandon 17

Pelahatchie 45, Florence 40

Perry Central 22, Richton 6

Petal 16, Hattiesburg 10, OT

Picayune 21, Poplarville 13

Pillow Aca. 37, North Delta 8

Pontotoc 33, Shannon 32

Port Gibson 18, Ruleville 14

Potts Camp 38, Falkner 0

Prentiss Christian 42, Ben’s Ford, La. 6

Puckett 21, McLaurin 6

Richland 49, Wingfield 14

Ridgeland 42, Northwest Rankin 26

Ripley 28, Byhalia 6

Sacred Heart 41, St. Patrick 13

Scott Central 40, Morton 10

Sebastopol 37, McAdams 8

Silliman, La. 40, Presbyterian Christian 2

Simpson Aca. 32, Wayne Aca. 3

South Delta def. Humphreys, forfeit

Southaven 30, Valley View, Ark. 0

Southeast Lauderdale 25, Hamilton 7

St. Joseph-Greenville 41, Riverside 0

St. Joseph-Madison 40, Cathedral 0

Starkville 28, Columbus 0

Starkville Aca. 28, Lamar Christian 14

Strayhorn 14, Coldwater 12

Tri-County Aca. 44, Bowling Green, La. 0

Tunica Academy 52, West Memphis Christian, Ark. 6

Tupelo 5, Lafayette 3

Union 39, Choctaw Central 13

Vancleave 44, St. Martin 28

Velma Jackson 7, Canton 0

Warren Central 27, Forest Hill 0

Washington School 28, Delta Streets 15

Water Valley 34, Independence 0

West Lauderdale 32, Newton County 16

West Plains, Mo. 38, Center Hill 12

Wilkinson County Christian Academy 46, Tensas Academy, La. 6

Winona 35, Choctaw County 19

Winston Aca. 36, Canton Academy 24

Yazoo County 22, Stringer 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brookhaven vs. Lawrence County, ccd.

Bruce vs. Coffeeville, ccd.

Jim Hill vs. McComb, ccd.

LeFlore vs. Amanda Elzy, ccd.

Louisville vs. West Point, ccd.

Middleton, Tenn. vs. Thrasher, ccd.

Noxubee County vs. Philadelphia, ccd.

Smithville vs. Belmont, ccd.

Stringer vs. Sylva-Bay Aca., ccd.

Vardaman vs. Myrtle, ccd.

West Marion vs. East Marion, ccd.

Winona Christian vs. French Camp, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/