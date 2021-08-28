‘Do not play around’ – New Orleans weather office issues sobering warning as Hurricane Ida bears down

The New Orleans office of the National Weather Service issued a sobering warning Saturday night as Hurricane Ida bore down on Louisiana – the storm’s destruction could make the area in its path unlivable for weeks.

“These are the last few hours to prepare or leave. Conditions are expected to deteriorate late tonight and especially tomorrow morning. Once sustained tropical storm force winds move in first responders will button-down and YOU WILL BE ON YOUR OWN,” weather forecasters wrote in their discussion of the weather forecast.

“Please understand this, there is the possibility that conditions could be unlivable along the coast for some time and areas around New Orleans and Baton Rouge could be without power for weeks,” they wrote.

“We have all seen the destruction and pain caused by Harvey, Michael, and Laura,” forecasters wrote. “Anticipate devastation on this

level and if it doesn`t happen then we should all count our blessings. Please again if you have the means to leave and you are 1

in a mandatory or voluntary evacuation zone, LEAVE; 2 are in a very flood prone area, LEAVE, 3 are uncomfortable and have trees around

your house, LEAVE.”

“Do not play around and say ‘I`ve been through Andrew/Camille/Katrina/Betsy,'” they wrote. “All storms are different.”