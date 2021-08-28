71-year-old Mississippi woman dies in interstate crash with 18-wheeler

Published 8:19 am Saturday, August 28, 2021

By benhillyer

A 71-year-old Mississippi woman died when the car she was driving collided with an 18-wheeler on the interstate Friday.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green told WTVA News in Tupelo that Mary Gipson, 71, from Smithville died in a wreck on Interstate 22 in North Mississippi.

The wreck happened when an 18-wheeler and Gipson’s car crashed  shortly after 12:30 pm. Friday in the westbound lanes near the Mantachie/Mooreville exit.

Gipson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

