71-year-old Mississippi woman dies in interstate crash with 18-wheeler
Published 8:19 am Saturday, August 28, 2021
A 71-year-old Mississippi woman died when the car she was driving collided with an 18-wheeler on the interstate Friday.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green told WTVA News in Tupelo that Mary Gipson, 71, from Smithville died in a wreck on Interstate 22 in North Mississippi.
The wreck happened when an 18-wheeler and Gipson’s car crashed shortly after 12:30 pm. Friday in the westbound lanes near the Mantachie/Mooreville exit.
Gipson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.