Thousands more new coronavirus cases in Mississippi, though pace of spread seems to be slowly slightly

Published 10:59 am Friday, August 27, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

New COVID-19 coronavirus cases remained at near-record levels Friday but continue to be slightly lower than recent highs, perhaps a sign that the number of new cases is plateauing.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 4,041 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 427,640, meaning more than 14 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Mississippi has seen a steep rise in cases since early July.

Since the beginning of August, Mississippi has already reported more new cases than any month since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Here’s how the monthly numbers break down for each month of 2021:

January ’21         59,185
February ’21         19,794
March ’21         10,351
April ’21           6,754
May ’21           5,931
June ’21           4,051
July ’21         21,741
August ’21 (MTD)         84,135

The high number of cases so far in August means, statistically,  means approximately 2.8 out of every 100 Mississippi residents has contracted the virus this month.

More Mississippians have contracted the virus so far in August than in the six months prior combined.

MSDH reported 65 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 8,279. August is already the month with the fourth-highest number of COVID-19 deaths reported with 736 through Friday.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

The recent spikes in cases and deaths have prompted more people to get vaccinated.

Through Thursday, only 38 percent of the total population has been fully vaccinated, nearly the worst in the nation and well below the U.S. average of 52 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 3,056 on Friday. It was the fifth day in a row that the weekly average has been lower than the prior day’s statistic.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 3,321 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 3947 105 83 17
Alcorn 4473 80 130 20
Amite 1716 48 57 9
Attala 2852 79 187 36
Benton 1263 26 47 10
Bolivar 5549 140 237 33
Calhoun 2311 36 36 6
Carroll 1468 35 52 11
Chickasaw 2559 61 61 15
Choctaw 1057 21 11 0
Claiborne 1192 32 46 9
Clarke 2465 81 131 31
Clay 2596 62 41 5
Coahoma 3510 90 132 12
Copiah 3831 76 102 12
Covington 3759 87 142 39
De Soto 26797 303 120 26
Forrest 11911 198 282 59
Franklin 1029 26 41 5
George 3904 60 62 9
Greene 1830 40 57 6
Grenada 3187 92 154 32
Hancock 6311 97 72 15
Harrison 28793 386 518 74
Hinds 28436 522 833 137
Holmes 2368 79 106 20
Humphreys 1127 34 34 9
Issaquena 184 6 0 0
Itawamba 3850 84 135 24
Jackson 20795 288 266 37
Jasper 2855 51 45 2
Jefferson 819 31 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1511 38 9 1
Jones 11761 188 227 43
Kemper 1262 34 49 10
Lafayette 7363 129 190 55
Lamar 9311 103 55 12
Lauderdale 10399 267 459 103
Lawrence 1852 29 27 2
Leake 3596 80 92 16
Lee 13019 192 223 43
Leflore 4163 131 239 55
Lincoln 4731 122 199 40
Lowndes 9084 161 268 64
Madison 12941 248 410 70
Marion 3646 88 160 24
Marshall 5394 111 65 15
Monroe 5634 145 191 55
Montgomery 1550 47 54 9
Neshoba 5891 189 210 59
Newton 3307 67 87 15
Noxubee 1590 36 38 6
Oktibbeha 6150 109 227 36
Panola 5497 113 104 15
Pearl River 7521 178 209 42
Perry 1723 42 23 9
Pike 4797 122 136 37
Pontotoc 5373 83 86 13
Prentiss 3873 67 101 15
Quitman 944 20 0 0
Rankin 19385 322 478 66
Scott 4086 83 116 19
Sharkey 573 20 45 8
Simpson 3825 102 159 20
Smith 2240 40 72 8
Stone 3135 44 85 14
Sunflower 3850 100 124 20
Tallahatchie 2031 45 50 7
Tate 3826 90 80 19
Tippah 3885 75 120 14
Tishomingo 2858 76 102 27
Tunica 1355 30 18 2
Union 5150 84 132 23
Walthall 1826 53 69 13
Warren 5870 141 173 38
Washington 6198 142 193 41
Wayne 3710 56 80 13
Webster 1663 34 62 12
Wilkinson 925 33 25 5
Winston 2738 88 130 39
Yalobusha 2001 43 82 22
Yazoo 3883 83 149 20
Total 427,640 8,279 10,943 2,041

