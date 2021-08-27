Mississippi school district votes to require vaccination or negative COVID test in order to attend games

A Mississippi school district will require proof of vaccination against the coronavirus or a negative COVID test in order to attend school athletic events.

The Jefferson County School Board passed the policy unanimously at a meeting Wednesday.

“The purpose of this policy is to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 while allowing student-athletes and spectators to enjoy our athletic events safely,” read a post by the school district on social media.

The new requirement which goes in effect on Monday, Aug. 30, requires attendees either show proof that they are at least partially vaccinated or show evidence of a negative PCR COVID-19 test within three days of the athletic event.

Only people 12-years-old and older will be allowed to attend athletic events.

All attendees will be required to wear a mask and socially distance.